CCHD COVID-19 Update #36 (April 29, 2020)…One New Coronavirus Case (total 34)

LENOIR, NC (April 29, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

Laboratory-Confirmed Cases Recovered Patients Deaths Completed Tests Negative Tests 34 20 0 1422 1286 Confirmed Cases by Zip Code 28645 28638 28630 28601 20 7 6 1

136 awaiting test results

The hospital has some insufficient tests which reduces the number of people waiting on results. Tests are taking about 2 business days to come back.

Updated 4-29-20

Caldwell County now has 34 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases. The new case is in the 28630 Zip code.

