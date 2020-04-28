CCHD COVID-19 Update #35 (April 28, 2020)…No New Coronavirus Cases (20 Recovered Patients)

LENOIR, NC (April 28, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

Confirmed

COVID-19 Cases COVID-19 Deaths COVID-19 Tests Conducted Negative Tests Recovered Patients 33 0 1392 1236 20 CONFIRMED CASES BY ZIP CODE 28638 7 28645 20 28630 5 28601 1

156 awaiting test results

The hospital has some insufficient tests which reduces the number of people waiting on results. Tests are taking about 2 business days to come back.

Updated 4-28-20

Twenty patients in Caldwell County have now recovered from COVID-19. To be counted as recovered, patients must be released by their health care provider and meet all of the following criteria:

At least 3 days (72 hours) have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications

Improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath)

At least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared

No additional positive cases were reported today.

For local information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish here.