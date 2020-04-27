CCHD COVID-19 Update #34 (April 27, 2020)…Three New Coronavirus Case (Total 33)

LENOIR, NC (April 27, 2020) — Here Is The Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update For Monday, April 27, 2020.

Confirmed

COVID-19 Cases COVID-19 Deaths COVID-19 Tests Conducted Negative Tests Recovered Patients 33 0 1358 1228 15 CONFIRMED CASES BY ZIP CODE 28638 7 28645 20 28630 5 28601 1

130 awaiting test results

The hospital has some insufficient tests which reduces the number of people waiting on results. Tests are taking about 2 business days to come back.

The number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Caldwell County now stands at 33. One case was confirmed in the 28638 Zip code and two in the 28645. These patients have been instructed to remain in isolation until they meet all of the following criteria:

At least 3 days (72 hours) have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and

Improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath); and,

At least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared.

The CDC has identified additional symptoms of COVID-19. Those symptoms, which may occur 2-14 days after exposure, include: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell.

Additional Information

Caldwell County’s four skilled nursing homes — Gateway Rehabilitation and Healthcare, Hickory Falls Health and Rehabilitation, Lenoir Healthcare Center, and Shaire Nursing Center — will receive a seven-day supply of personal protective equipment (PPE) as part of an effort being coordinated by FEMA. Shipments of the PPE, which includes gloves, gowns, eye protection and surgical masks, will begin the first week of May and be completed in mid-June.

For local information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish here.