CCHD COVID-19 Update #33 (April 25, 2020)…One New Coronavirus Case (Total 30)

LENOIR, NC (April 25, 2020) — Here Is The Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update For Saturday, April 25, 2020.

Confirmed

COVID-19 Cases COVID-19 Deaths COVID-19 Tests Conducted Negative Tests Recovered Patients 30* 0 1288 1170 15 CONFIRMED CASES BY ZIP CODE* 28638 6 28645 18 28630 5 28601 1

118 awaiting test results

The hospital has some insufficient tests which reduces the number of people waiting on results. Tests are taking about 2 business days to come back.

*Total cases updated 4-25-20 at 3 p.m.

Number of tests and negatives not updated.

The number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Caldwell County now stands at 30. One case was confirmed today in the 28630 Zip code.

The patient has been instructed to remain in isolation until they meet all of the following criteria:

At least 3 days (72 hours) have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and

Improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath); and,

At least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared.

For local information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish here.