CCHD COVID-19 Update #32 (April 24, 2020)…Two New Coronavirus Cases (total 29)

LENOIR, NC (April 24, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, April 24, 2020.

Confirmed

COVID-19 Cases COVID-19 Deaths COVID-19 Tests Conducted Negative Tests Recovered Patients 29 0 1288 1170 15 CONFIRMED CASES BY ZIP CODE 28638 6 28645 18 28630 4 28601 1

118 awaiting test results

The hospital has some insufficient tests which reduces the number of people waiting on results. Tests are taking about 2 business days to come back.

*Total cases updated 4-24-2020 at 4 p.m.

The number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases in Caldwell County now stands at 29. Two more positive cases were confirmed today both in the 28645 Zip code. The patients have been instructed to remain in isolation until they meet all of the following criteria:

At least 3 days (72 hours) have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and

Improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath); and,

At least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared.

Businesses continue to provide supplies to Caldwell County Emergency Services and Health Department. The most recent donations include hand sanitizer from Call Family Distillers, Duke Energy, and MDI and surgical masks from NuTex. In addition to meeting the needs of county departments, these supplies are also distributed to local first responders.

For local information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at s828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish here.