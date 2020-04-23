CCHD COVID-19 Update #31 (April 23, 2020)…One New Coronavirus Case

LENOIR, NC (April 23, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Thursday, April 23, 2020.

Confirmed

COVID-19 Cases COVID-19 Deaths COVID-19 Tests Conducted Negative Tests Recovered Patients 27 0 1250 1138 15 CONFIRMED CASES BY ZIP CODE 28638 6 28645 16 28630 4 28601 1

112 awaiting test results

The hospital has some insufficient tests which reduces the number of people waiting on results. Tests are taking about 2 business days to come back.

*Total cases updated 4-23-2020 at 4 p.m.

Caldwell County has one additional confirmed positive case of COVID-19 in the 28645 Zip code. The patient has been instructed to remain in isolation until they meet all of the following criteria:

At least 3 days (72 hours) have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and

Improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath); and,

At least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared.

Please note, the state Stay-at-Home order has been extended until May 8. More information is available here.

For local information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at s828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish here.