CCHD COVID-19 Update #30 (April 22, 2020)…Three New Coronavirus Cases

LENOIR, NC (April 22, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

Confirmed

COVID-19 Cases COVID-19 Deaths COVID-19 Tests Conducted Negative Tests Recovered Patients 26 0 1224 1105 15 CONFIRMED CASES BY ZIP CODE 28638 6 28645 15 28630 4 28601 1

*Total cases updated 4-22-2020 at 4 p.m.

Caldwell County has three new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, one in the 28638 Zip code and the other in the 28630. The patients have been instructed to remain in isolation until they meet all of the following criteria:

At least 3 days (72 hours) have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and

Improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath); and,

At least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared.

The total number of recovered patients, those who meet the criteria listed above, now stands at 15.

Additional Information

For local information about Coronavirus, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at s828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish at www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19/enfermedades-coronavirus-2019-respuesta-covid-19.