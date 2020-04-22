CCHD COVID-19 Update #30 (April 22, 2020)…Three New Coronavirus Cases
LENOIR, NC (April 22, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
|Confirmed
COVID-19 Cases
|COVID-19 Deaths
|COVID-19 Tests Conducted
|Negative Tests
|Recovered Patients
|26
|0
|1224
|1105
|15
|CONFIRMED CASES BY ZIP CODE
|28638
|6
|28645
|15
|28630
|4
|28601
|1
*Total cases updated 4-22-2020 at 4 p.m.
Caldwell County has three new confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, one in the 28638 Zip code and the other in the 28630. The patients have been instructed to remain in isolation until they meet all of the following criteria:
- At least 3 days (72 hours) have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and
- Improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath); and,
- At least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared.
The total number of recovered patients, those who meet the criteria listed above, now stands at 15.
Additional Information
- WIC is open and doing appointments by phone. To schedule an appointment, call 828-426-8407, Monday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Friday, 7:30 a.m.-noon. WIC serves low-income pregnant women, postpartum women, infants, and children up to age 5. Women receiving Medicaid or SNAP or Work First benefits automatically qualify for WIC. Learn more at www.nutritionnc.com/wic/wic-referral.asp.
- The Children’s Environmental Health Committee of the American Public Health Association’s Environment Section developed a new toolkit for parents and educators. It provides a curated list of educational resources to inform and engage youth in environmental public health—specifically about how the environment affects human health. Many activities in the toolkit can be performed at home during school closures! The 50th Anniversary of Earth Day is the perfect opportunity to #TeachKidsHealthAndEnvironment. The toolkit can be found at cehn.org/ceh-movement/parent-educator-toolkit/
For local information about Coronavirus, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at s828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish at www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19/enfermedades-coronavirus-2019-respuesta-covid-19.