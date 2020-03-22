CCHD COVID-19 Update #3 (March 22, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (March 22, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Sunday, March 22, 2020.

Caldwell County

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases COVID-19 Tests Conducted Negative Tests 0 55 3

Updated at 4:00 p.m. March 20

Please note: Updates on number of tests conducted has been limited over the weekend. More information is expected on Monday. However, it is important to remember as the number of patients tested increase, so too will the number of confirmed cases. One of the most important things that can be done by governments and private entities is to increase testing. Testing allows infected people to know they are infected and allows them to get the treatment they need. It also assists those testing positive to take measures to reduce the potential of infecting others. In addition, it greatly assists the public health, and healthcare community as a whole, in understanding the spread of the disease and to take an evidence-based approach to slow, and eventually stop, the spread of the disease.

Additional Information

Caldwell County Public Library Curbside Pickup begins Monday at the Lenoir branch and offers only items currently in Lenoir. To place orders, customers should call 828-757-1270 or fill out the online form located at: www.ccpl.libguides.com. The service is available Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Customers can place orders for up to 10 children’s items, 5 teen items, and 5 adult items per household per call. Items will be available the next business day.

Public access has been limited at the following county facilities:

NC Cooperative Extension Office (120 Hospital Ave., Lenoir)

Caldwell Soil and Water Conservation District Office (120 Hospital Ave., Lenoir)

Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. The office is open for gun applications and fingerprinting. Renewals are being completed online. Visitor access to the jail has been limited to lawyers/legal representatives only.

For information about Coronavirus, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456.

Important Note as of Sunday, March 22, 2020 at 11:54am: “More updates will be given tomorrow, Monday, March 23. This update does not provide new numbers of patients tested, but at this time, there are no confirmed cases in Caldwell County.”