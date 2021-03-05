CCHD COVID-19 Update #287 (March 5, 2021)

Note: The Caldwell County Health Department will be releasing updates two times a week going forward.

LENOIR, NC (March 5, 2021) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, March 5, 2021.

Caldwell County learned of its 137th COVID-19-related death — a patient over the age of 75 — while experiencing the fewest cases per week since September.

This week, the county reported 102 cases compared to 164 last week and 161 the week prior.

Due to the recent decline in cases, hospitalizations, and positivity rate, Caldwell County is now ranked yellow in the state’s COVID County Alert System. Yellow is the lowest tier in the three-tiered system.

“We’ve seen a significant drop in cases over the last few weeks, but it’s still important for people to take precautions — wear a mask, wait six feet apart, wash your hands, and when it’s your turn, get your vaccination,” said Caldwell County Public Health Director Anna Martin.

In Caldwell County, 22,685 doses of vaccines have been administered — 13,229 first doses and 9,456 second.

Caldwell County Health Department, Caldwell UNC Health Care, and Walgreens Hudson and Lenoir locations all offer the vaccine. The Health Department has a waiting list for appointments. To be added to the waiting list, visit vaccine.caldwellcountync.org or call 828-426-8486 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more about vaccination through Caldwell UNC Health Care, visit YourShot.org or call 828-757-6487. Information about scheduling an appointment at Walgreens can be found on their website.

Daily Infections Projection

Updated February 25, 2021

By the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation

Caldwell County Positivity Rate

(as of 03-05-2021)

6.5%

Vaccinations

Caldwell County

First Doses Administered: 13,229

Second Doses Administered: 9,456

Percentage First Doses: 16.10%

Percentage Second Doses: 11.51%

As of March 5, 2021

(This data includes doses administered by the Caldwell County Health Department

and Caldwell UNC Health Care.)

