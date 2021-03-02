CCHD COVID-19 Update #286 (March 2, 2021)

Note: The Caldwell County Health Department will be releasing updates on Tuesday’s and Thursday’s going forward.

LENOIR, NC (March 2, 2021) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, March 2, 2021.

(click on graphic above to view larger image)

Beginning Wednesday, additional frontline essential workers will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. However, in Caldwell County, availability will depend on supply.

Caldwell County Health Department, Caldwell UNC Health Care, and Walgreens Hudson all offer the vaccine. The Health Department has a waiting list for appointments. To be added to the waiting list, visit vaccine.caldwellcountync.org or call 828-426-8486 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To learn more about vaccination through Caldwell UNC Health Care, visit YourShot.org or call 828-757-6487. Information about scheduling an appointment at Walgreens can be found on their website.

Frontline essential workers are people who must be in-person at their place of work and work in one of these sectors: critical manufacturing, education, essential goods, food and agriculture, government and community services, health care and public health, public safety, and transportation.

The state plans to move to Group 4, beginning with people who have a medical condition that puts them at higher risk and people who live in additional congregate settings, on March 24.

In Caldwell County, 21,832 doses of vaccines have been administered — 12,603 first doses and 9,229 second.

While more than 15% of the county’s population have received the first dose of vaccine, according to state statistics, the county continues to experience the impact of COVID. Today, the Health Department learned of two COVID-19 related deaths. One patient was between the ages of 50 and 64, and the other was between the ages of 65 and 74. Both were hospitalized and reported to have underlying health conditions.

CCHD COVID Dashboard 02-02-2021

During February, the county averaged 31.14 compared to 84.48 in January, 88.04 in December, 39.75 in November, and 33.41 in October. Daily hospitalizations also decreased. On February 8, there were 33 county residents hospitalized, the highest daily total during the month. By the end of February, the number of patients hospitalized had dropped to 14.

For daily updates visit here.

Daily Infections Projection

Updated February 25, 2021

By the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation

(click on graphic below to view larger image)

Caldwell County Positivity Rate

(as of 03-02-2021)

6.4%

Vaccinations

Caldwell County

First Doses Administered: 12,603

Second Doses Administered: 9,229

Percentage First Doses: 15.34%

Percentage Second Doses: 11.23%

As of March 2, 2021

(This data includes doses administered by the Caldwell County Health Department

and Caldwell UNC Health Care.)

COVID-19 Related Information and News

Key Things to Know About COVID-19 Vaccines

About Variants of the Virus that Causes COVID-19

Total Flu Deaths in NC

(09-29-2019 to 05-16-2020) 186

(09-27-2020 to 05-08-2021) 5

flu.ncdhhs.gov/data.htm

CDC Guide to Masks

Facts about COVID-19 Vaccines

Benefits of Getting a COVID-19 Vaccine

7 Myths About Coronavirus Vaccines

Vaccination rollout plan

(DEEPER DIVE: Phase 1a. Health care workers

fighting COVID-19 & Long-Term Care)

The Caldwell County Health Department has started vaccinating people age 75 and older for COVID-19. While vaccinations are given by appointment only, they will add names to the waiting list. To sign up for the waiting list, visit vaccine.caldwellcountync.org. People that are 75 and older can call (828) 426-8486 or (828) 426-8605. Please note, these phone lines are extremely busy. The Health Department staff will call to schedule the appointments. Vaccinations are being given inside at the Health Department.

(click on graphic below to view larger image)

Dr. John Campbell

Provides daily COVID-19 updates