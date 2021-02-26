CCHD COVID-19 Update #285 (February 26, 2021)

LENOIR, NC (February 26, 2021) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, February 26, 2021.

Caldwell County Health Department learned of two COVID-19-related deaths today, bringing the total number of deaths to 134. Both patients were over the age of 75, hospitalized, and reported to have underlying health conditions.

Eight cases — five in the 28645 Zip code and three in 28630 — were reported. Three patients are under the age of 17; four patients are between 25 and 49; and one patient is between 50 and 64.

More than 7,700 patients are now counted as recovered, bringing the total number of active cases to 776. This marks the fewest active cases since late October. Hospitalizations have dropped to 14, which is also the lowest since late October.

Sign up for the Health Department’s vaccine waiting list at vaccine.caldwellcountync.org . To learn more about being vaccinated by Caldwell UNC Health Care, visit YourShot.org or call 828-757-6487.

Daily Infections Projection

Updated February 20, 2021

By the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation

Caldwell County Positivity Rate

(as of 02-26-2021)

6.6%

Vaccinations

Caldwell County

First Doses Administered: 11,861

Second Doses Administered: 9,126

Percentage First Doses: 14.43%

Percentage Second Doses: 11.11%

As of February 26, 2021

(This data includes doses administered by the Caldwell County Health Department

and Caldwell UNC Health Care.)

