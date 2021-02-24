CCHD COVID-19 Update #283 (February 24, 2021)

LENOIR, NC (February 24, 2021) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

The Caldwell County Health Department has started administering vaccines to Caldwell County School System and Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute personnel.

“We’ve been working closely with our schools and the community college for months and that partnership has served us well as we began vaccinating their personnel,” said Caldwell County Public Health Director Anna Martin.

Countywide 19,891 vaccines have been given — 11,349 first doses and 8,542 second.

Sign up for the Health Department’s vaccine waiting list at vaccine.caldwellcountync.org. To learn more about being vaccinated by Caldwell UNC Health Care, visit YourShot.org or call 828-757-6487.

Twenty-six cases — 16 in the 28645 Zip code, five in 28630, and five in 28638 — were reported. Six patients are under the age of 17; three patients are between 18 and 24; seven are between 25 and 49; and 10 are between 50 and 64.

To learn more about the virus in general, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. For statistical information, visit here.

*Media Note: The Health Department reports the number of tests it conducts as well as those done by Caldwell UNC and a few other reporting providers. As the pandemic has continued, more providers are conducting COVID tests, but few report the number of tests conducted and their negative results to the Health Department. Because not all providers report the number of tests conducted, the county’s positivity rate is inaccurate. Moving forward the county’s positivity rate will no longer be reported. To find the positivity rate for the county, visit here.

Daily Infections Projection

Updated February 20, 2021

By the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation

Vaccinations

Caldwell County

First Doses Administered: 11,349

Second Doses Administered: 8,542

Percentage First Doses: 13.81%

Percentage Second Doses: 10.39%

As of February 24, 2021

(This data includes doses administered by the Caldwell County Health Department

and Caldwell UNC Health Care.)

