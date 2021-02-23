CCHD COVID-19 Update #282 (February 23, 2021)

LENOIR, NC (February 23, 2021) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

Caldwell County Health Department learned of another death today. The patient was over the age of 75, had been hospitalized, and was reported to have underlying health conditions.

Yesterday’s news release announced an outbreak at Hickory Falls Health and Rehabilitation. The release should have clarified the that while the facility has had 151 cases since December, only 13 of those cases remain active. The outbreak was not immediately identified because cases were reported directly to the state and not to the Health Department.

Forty cases — 26 in the 28645 Zip code, nine in 28630, and five in 28638 — were reported. Three patients are under the age of 17; nine patients are between 18 and 24; 13 are between 25 and 49; four patients are between 50 and 64; four are between 65 and 74; and seven are over the age 75.

Sign up for the Health Department’s vaccine waiting list at vaccine.caldwellcountync.org. To learn more about being vaccinated by Caldwell UNC Health Care, visit YourShot.org or call 828-757-6487.

To learn more about the virus in general, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. For statistical information, visit here.

Daily Infections Projection

Updated February 20, 2021

By the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation

Vaccinations

Caldwell County

First Doses Administered: 11,343

Second Doses Administered: 8,008

Percentage First Doses: 13.80%

Percentage Second Doses: 9.74%

As of February 23, 2021

(This data includes doses administered by the Caldwell County Health Department

and Caldwell UNC Health Care.)

