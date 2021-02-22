CCHD COVID-19 Update #281 (February 22, 2021)

LENOIR, NC (February 22, 2021) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Monday, February 22, 2021.

(click on graphic above to view larger image)

An outbreak has been identified at Hickory Falls Health and Rehabilitation. Forty-nine staff and 102 patients have tested positive for COVID-19 since January. This marks the second outbreak at the facility, which is licensed for 120 beds, according to Department of Health and Human Services – Division of Health Service Regulation.

Forty cases — 19 in the 28645 Zip code, 12 in 28630, seven in 28638, one in 28667, and one in 28611 — were reported. Eight patients are under the age of 17; five patients are between 18 and 24; 14 are between 25 and 49; five patients are between 50 and 64; four are between 65 and 74; and four are over the age 75.

More than 19,000 doses of vaccine have been administered in Caldwell County — 11,252 first doses and 7,903 second. This week, the Health Department begins vaccinating personnel from the Caldwell County School System and Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute.

Sign up for the Health Department’s vaccine waiting list at vaccine.caldwellcountync.org. To learn more about being vaccinated by Caldwell UNC Health Care, visit YourShot.org or call 828-757-6487.

To learn more about the virus in general, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. For statistical information, visit here.

Vaccinations

Caldwell County

First Doses Administered: 11,252

Second Doses Administered: 7,903

Percentage First Doses: 13.69%

Percentage Second Doses: 9.62%

As of February 22, 2021

(This data includes doses administered by the Caldwell County Health Department

and Caldwell UNC Health Care.)

