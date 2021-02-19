CCHD COVID-19 Update #280 (February 19, 2021)

LENOIR, NC (February 19, 2021) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, February 19, 2021.

Thirty cases — 15 in the 28645 Zip code, eight in 28630, and seven in 28638 — were reported. Six patients are between 18 and 24; four are between 25 and 49; 13 patients are between 50 and 64; four are between 65 and 74; and three are over the age 75.

More than 7,400 patients are now considered recovered, bringing the number of active patients to 923. The number of hospitalizations has dropped to 17, the lowest since early November.

Sign up for the Health Department’s vaccine waiting list at vaccine.caldwellcountync.org. To learn more about being vaccinated by Caldwell UNC Health Care, visit YourShot.org or call 828-757-6487.

To learn more about the virus in general, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

Daily Infections Projection

Updated February 12, 2021

By the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation

Vaccinations

Caldwell County

First Doses Administered: 10,942

Second Doses Administered: 7,348

Percentage First Doses: 13.31%

Percentage Second Doses: 8.94%

As of February 19, 2021

(This data includes doses administered by the Caldwell County Health Department

and Caldwell UNC Health Care.)

The Caldwell County Health Department has started vaccinating people age 75 and older for COVID-19. While vaccinations are given by appointment only, they will add names to the waiting list. To sign up for the waiting list, visit vaccine.caldwellcountync.org. People that are 75 and older can call (828) 426-8486 or (828) 426-8605. Please note, these phone lines are extremely busy. The Health Department staff will call to schedule the appointments. Vaccinations are being given inside at the Health Department.

