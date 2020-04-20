CCHD COVID-19 Update #28 (April 20, 2020)…No New Coronavirus Cases

LENOIR, NC (April 20, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Monday, April 20, 2020.

Confirmed

COVID-19 Cases COVID-19 Deaths COVID-19 Tests Conducted Negative Tests Recovered Patients 23 0 1174 1056 14 CONFIRMED CASES BY ZIP CODE 28638 5 28645 14 28630 3 28601 1

*Total cases updated 4-20-2020 at 4 p.m.

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Caldwell County today.

Residents are reminded to continue following state and local guidance and practicing good hygiene.

Wash your hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer, especially after touching frequently used items or surfaces.

Avoid touching your face.

Sneeze or cough into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow.

Disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible.

Strongly consider using face coverings while in public.

Beginning Thursday, April 23, operating hours for Caldwell UNC Health Care Respiratory Diagnostic Center will be Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

To cope and build resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic, residents can call the Hope4NC Helpline at 1-855-587-3463. For other COVID-19-related information or assistance, call 211.

Businesses, churches, schools, and other temporarily closed locations are reminded that water held unused in building pipes while businesses or activities are shut down becomes stagnant. Conditions may develop increasing the risk for the growth and spread of waterborne bacteria, such as Legionella or biofilm, in the piping. Disinfectant in the water, such as chlorine, will likely dissipate or become undetectable. Actions are necessary to ensure the water in the building is safe as well as taste and odor free before resumption of normal water use. The CDC has very detailed information on reactivating plumbing systems after dormant conditions on its website at: www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/php/building-water-system.html.

For local information about Coronavirus, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at s828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish at www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19/enfermedades-coronavirus-2019-respuesta-covid-19.