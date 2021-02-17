CCHD COVID-19 Update #278 (February 17, 2021)

LENOIR, NC (February 17, 2021) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, February 17, 2021.

Caldwell County Health Department learned of a COVID-19-related death today and confirmed an outbreak.

The patient was between the ages of 65 and 74, was reported to have underlying health conditions, and had been hospitalized.

The outbreak is at Jonas Hill Hospital. In congregate settings, an outbreak of COVID-19 is defined as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases within a 28-day period.

Twenty-nine cases — 14 in the 28645 Zip code, 12 in 28630, and one in 28601 — were reported. Two patients are under the age of 17; three are between 18 and 24; 10 are between 25 and 49; 11 patients are between 50 and 64; one is between 65 and 74; and two are over the age 75.

Due to the predicted inclement weather, the Health Department has rescheduled all of Thursday’s vaccine appointments.

Sign up for the Health Department’s vaccine waiting list at vaccine.caldwellcountync.org. To learn more about being vaccinated by Caldwell UNC Health Care, visit YourShot.org or call 828-757-6487.

Updated February 12, 2021

By the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation

Vaccinations

Caldwell County

First Doses Administered: 10,896

Second Doses Administered: 6,212

Percentage First Doses: 13.26%

Percentage Second Doses: 7.56%

As of February 17, 2021

(This data includes doses administered by the Caldwell County Health Department

and Caldwell UNC Health Care.)

