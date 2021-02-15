CCHD COVID-19 Update #276 (February 15, 2021)

LENOIR, NC (February 15, 2021) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Monday, February 15, 2021.

(click on graphic above to view larger image)

Thirty-nine cases — 15 in the 28645 Zip code, 14 in 28630, nine in 28638, and one in 28601 — were reported. Four patients are under the age of 17; 12 are between 18 and 24; 14 are between 25 and 49; seven patients are between 50 and 64; and two are between 65 and 74.

The number of recovered patients has increased to 7,334, bringing the total active cases to 910.

County-wide, 16,438 doses of vaccine have been administered, 10,377 first doses and 6,101 second.

Sign up for the Health Department’s vaccine waiting list at vaccine.caldwellcountync.org. To learn more about being vaccinated by Caldwell UNC Health Care, visit YourShot.org or call 828-757-6487. For COVID-19 information, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at 828-426-8605.

Vaccinations

Caldwell County

Caldwell County Doses Administered: 16,438

First Doses Administered: 10,337

Second Doses Administered: 6,101

Percentage First Doses: 12.58%

Percentage Second Doses: 7.42%

As of February 15, 2021

(This data includes doses administered by the Caldwell County Health Department

and Caldwell UNC Health Care.)

The Caldwell County Health Department has started vaccinating people age 75 and older for COVID-19. While vaccinations are given by appointment only, they will add names to the waiting list. To sign up for the waiting list, visit vaccine.caldwellcountync.org. People that are 75 and older can call (828) 426-8486 or (828) 426-8605. Please note, these phone lines are extremely busy. The Health Department staff will call to schedule the appointments. Vaccinations are being given inside at the Health Department.

