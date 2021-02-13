CCHD COVID-19 Update #275 (February 13, 2021)

LENOIR, NC (February 13, 2021) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Saturday, February 13, 2021.

Fifty-seven cases — 42 in the 28645 Zip code, seven in 28630, two in 28638, two in 28667, one in 28611, one in 28601, and two in 28655 — were reported. Ten patients are under the age of 17; five are between 18 and 24; 32 are between 25 and 49; eight patients are between 50 and 64; and two are between 65 and 74.

CCHD COVID Dashboard 02-13-2021

Sign up for the Health Department’s vaccine waiting list at vaccine.caldwellcountync.org. To learn more about being vaccinated by Caldwell UNC Health Care, visit YourShot.org or call 828-757-6487. For general COVID-19 information, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at 828-426-8605.

Daily Infections Projection

Updated February 4, 2021

By the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation

Vaccinations

Caldwell County

Caldwell County Doses Administered: 15,722

First Doses Administered: 10,265

Second Doses Administered: 5,457

Percentage First Doses: 12.49%

Percentage Second Doses: 6.64%

As of February 12, 2021

(This data includes doses administered by the Caldwell County Health Department

and Caldwell UNC Health Care.)

COVID-19 Related Information and News

Facts about COVID-19 Vaccines

Benefits of Getting a COVID-19 Vaccine

7 Myths About Coronavirus Vaccines

Vaccination rollout plan

(DEEPER DIVE: Phase 1a. Health care workers

fighting COVID-19 & Long-Term Care)

The Caldwell County Health Department has started vaccinating people age 75 and older for COVID-19. While vaccinations are given by appointment only, they will add names to the waiting list. To sign up for the waiting list, visit vaccine.caldwellcountync.org. People that are 75 and older can call (828) 426-8486 or (828) 426-8605. Please note, these phone lines are extremely busy. The Health Department staff will call to schedule the appointments. Vaccinations are being given inside at the Health Department.

