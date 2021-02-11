CCHD COVID-19 Update #273 (February 11, 2021)

LENOIR, NC (February 11, 2021) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Thursday, February 11, 2021.

Through a partnership with Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, Caldwell County Health Department now has Pfizer vaccine and will give second doses on Friday to all of those impacted by the shortfall earlier this week.

“Thanks to Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge, we can deliver second doses now and not wait on vaccine to arrive from the state,” said Caldwell County Public Health Director Anna Martin. “We truly appreciate Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge responding to our call for help.”

When the Health Department receives Pfizer vaccine from the state, the doses will be given to Carolinas HealthCare System Blue Ridge as repayment.

To date, Caldwell County Health Department has administered 3,957 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to frontline health care workers and people 65 and older. More than 15,000 doses have been administered by all vaccine providers in the county.

Starting February 24, school personnel and childcare workers will be eligible to receive the COVID vaccine. School personnel in Caldwell County will be scheduled through their schools. Childcare workers can sign up to receive vaccine at vaccine.caldwellcountync.org. For information about being vaccinated by Caldwell UNC Health Care, visit YourShot.org or call 828-757-6487.

The state plans offer vaccinations to additional frontline essential workers beginning March 10. Anyone with questions or concerns about the state’s vaccination plan can call 888-675-4567.

Eight COVID-19-related deaths were confirmed today. One patient was between the ages of 50 and 64; three were between 65 and 74; and four were over the age of 75. Six were reported to have underlying health conditions, and three were hospitalized.

Thirty-one cases — 22 in the 28645 Zip code, five in 28630, three in 28638, and one in 28601 — were reported. Five patients are under the age of 17; five are between 18 and 24; six are between 25 and 49; 11 patients are between 50 and 64; three are between 65 and 74; and one is over the age of 75.

For COVID-19 information, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at 828-426-8605.

Daily Infections Projection

Updated February 4, 2021

By the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation

Vaccinations

Caldwell County

Caldwell County Doses Administered: 15,050

First Doses Administered: 10,134

Second Doses Administered: 4,916

Percentage First Doses: 12.33%

Percentage Second Doses: 5.98%

As of February 11, 2021

(This data includes doses administered by the Caldwell County Health Department

and Caldwell UNC Health Care.)

