CCHD COVID-19 Update #272 (February 10, 2021)

LENOIR, NC (February 10, 2021) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, February 10, 2021.

Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced plans to move into Group 3 of the state’s vaccination.

Gov. Cooper Outlines Timeline On Group 3 COVID-19 Vaccine Prioritization

Following the governor’s directive, Caldwell County Health Department will begin vaccinating anyone working in childcare or in PreK – 12 schools starting on February 24. The department will dedicate two weeks to vaccinating this group and then go back to working through their waiting list. Second dose vaccinations will go on as scheduled.

“Demand for vaccine has exceeded the supply here in Caldwell County,” said Caldwell County Public Health Director Anna Martin. “We still have people 65 and older waiting to receive their vaccine, and over the next two weeks, we will concentrate on vaccinating this age group before we move into the state-required vaccination of teachers and day care workers.”

School personnel in Caldwell County will be scheduled through their schools. Childcare workers can sign up to receive vaccine at vaccine.caldwellcountync.org. For information about being vaccinated by Caldwell UNC Health Care, visit YourShot.org or call 828-757-6487.

The state plans offer vaccinations to additional frontline essential workers beginning March 10. Anyone with questions or concerns about the state’s vaccination plan can call 888-675-4567.

Thirty-seven cases — 18 in the 28645 Zip code, six in 28630, 10 in 28638, two in 28667, and one in 28601 — were reported. Seven patients are under the age of 17; four are between 18 and 24; 15 are between 25 and 49; six patients are between 50 and 64; three are between 65 and 74; and two are over the age of 75.

For COVID-19 information, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at 828-426-8605.

Vaccinations

Caldwell County

Caldwell County Doses Administered: 14,338

First Doses Administered: 9,959

Second Doses Administered: 4,379

Percentage First Doses: 12.12%

Percentage Second Doses: 5.33%

As of February 10, 2021

(This data includes doses administered by the Caldwell County Health Department

and Caldwell UNC Health Care.)

