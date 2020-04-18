CCHD COVID-19 Update #27 (April 18, 2020)…Two New Coronavirus Cases

LENOIR, NC (April 18, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Saturday, April 18, 2020.

Confirmed

COVID-19 Cases COVID-19 Deaths COVID-19 Tests Conducted Negative Tests Recovered Patients 23 0 1138 1016 14 CONFIRMED CASES BY ZIP CODE 28638 5 28645 14 28630 3 28601 1

*Total cases updated 4-18-2020 at 1 p.m.

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the 28645 Zip code of Caldwell County. Patients are instructed to remain in isolation until they meet all of the following criteria:

At least 3 days (72 hours) have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and

Improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath); and,

At least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared.

Health Department and Caldwell UNC Health Care follow patients until they meet the criteria listed above.

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, many Blue Ridge Parkway facilities are closed. This includes all restrooms and portable toilets, visitor centers, campgrounds, picnic areas, and concession operations. Portions of the parkway are also closed. Current closures include:

Milepost 292-294.5 Road closed near Blowing Rock, including Moses Cone Parking Area and Hwy 221 Bass Lake Parking Lot.

Milepost 294.5-296.4 Road closed, including Price Park Picnic Area

Milepost 298.6-305 Road closed through Grandfather Mountain area, including Rough Ridge and Linn Cove Viaduct

Milepost 305-308 Road closed

Milepost 316.4 Linville Falls Spur Road closed, including parking at Linville Falls trailheads

Milepost 334-342 Road closed, including Crabtree Falls Area, near Little Switzerland, NC

Milepost 355-375.6 Road closed from Mt. Mitchell to Ox Creek, including Craggy Gardens

Milepost 377.4 Parking areas closed at Craven Gap (Town Mountain Rd) for MST Trail access

Milepost 384.7 Roadside parking closed at MST Trailheads at US 74A Parkway access ramps

Milepost 393-469 Road closed from French Broad River Overlook to Southern Terminus of Parkway

For information about Coronavirus, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at s828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish at www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19/enfermedades-coronavirus-2019-respuesta-covid-19.