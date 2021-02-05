CCHD COVID-19 Update #269 (February 5, 2021)

LENOIR, NC (February 5, 2021) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, February 5, 2021.

(click on graphic above to view larger image)

Twenty cases — 11 in the 28645 Zip code, five in 28630, three in 28638, and one in 28601 — were reported. Five patients are under the age of 17; three is between 18 and 24; seven are between 25 and 49; two patients are between 50 and 64; two are between 65 and 74; and one is over the age of 75.

Appointments to receive the COVID vaccine are being scheduled with people 65 and older who have signed up for the Health Department’s waiting list. Due to the length of the waiting list and limited supply of vaccine, it may take four to six weeks for people in this age group to receive a call for an appointment. Please note, it is not necessary to sign up multiple times.

Anyone can sign up for the vaccine waiting list online at vaccine.caldwellcountync.org, or by calling 828-426-8486 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information about being vaccinated by Caldwell UNC Health Care, visit YourShot.org or call 828-757-6487.

To learn more about the virus in general, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

Updated February 4, 2021

By the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation

Vaccinations

Caldwell County

Caldwell County Doses Administered: 12,681

First Doses Administered: 9,663

Second Doses Administered: 3,018

As of February 5, 2021

(This data includes doses administered by the Caldwell County Health Department

and Caldwell UNC Health Care.)

