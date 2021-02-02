CCHD COVID-19 Update #266 (February 2, 2021)

LENOIR, NC (February 2, 2021) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

The Caldwell County Health Department has administered 2722 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

“Our staff has risen to the challenge and created a smooth and efficient process for administering vaccines,” said Caldwell County Public Health Director Anna Martin. “With the help of nursing students from Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, we have the capacity to vaccinate about 400 people per day, but we do not receive enough to operate at that capacity.”

To date, 3660 doses of vaccine have been received by the department, and staff expects to administer the most of the remaining 938 doses by the end of the week.

Appointments are being scheduled with people 65 and older who have signed up for the department’s waiting list. Due to the length of the waiting list and limited supply of vaccine, it may take four to six weeks to receive a call for an appointment.

Anyone can sign up for the vaccine waiting list online at vaccine.caldwellcountync.org, or by calling 828-426-8486 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information about being vaccinated by Caldwell UNC Health Care, visit YourShot.org or call 828-757-6487.

Eight cases — five in the 28645 Zip code and three in 28630 — were reported. Two patients are under the age of 17; one is between 18 and 24; three are between 25 and 49; one patient is between 50 and 64; and one is between 65 and 74.

To learn more about the virus in general, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

Vaccinations

Caldwell County

Caldwell County Doses Administered: 10,619

First Doses Administered: 9,164

Second Doses Administered: 1,455

As of February 2, 2021

(This data includes doses administered by the Caldwell County Health Department

and Caldwell UNC Health Care.)

The Caldwell County Health Department has started vaccinating people age 75 and older for COVID-19. While vaccinations are given by appointment only, they will add names to the waiting list. To sign up for the waiting list, visit vaccine.caldwellcountync.org. People that are 75 and older can call (828) 426-8486 or (828) 426-8605. Please note, these phone lines are extremely busy. The Health Department staff will call to schedule the appointments. Vaccinations are being given inside at the Health Department.

