CCHD COVID-19 Update #265 (February 1, 2021)

LENOIR, NC (February 1, 2021) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Monday, February 1, 2021.

Thirty-five cases — 18 in the 28645 Zip code, 13 in 28630, two in 28638, and two in 28601 — were reported. Seven patients are under the age of 17; four are between 18 and 24; 10 are between 25 and 49; five patients are between 50 and 64; eight are between 65 and 74; and one is over the age of 75.

While the first week of January saw the highest one-week total of cases (828) since the pandemic began, each week in January the number of cases dropped. By the last two weeks of the month, the number of cases reported was less than any week in December. The weekly positivity rate also decreased during the month of January. The positivity rate for the week of January 3rd was 35.45%. The last two weeks of the month, it had dropped to just above 20%.

Week Cases Reported 1/3-1/9 828 1/10-1/16 490 1/17-1/23 306 1/24-1/30 262

The Health Department is scheduled to receive 400 first dose vaccines this week; however, more than 6,900 people 65 and older are on the department’s waiting list.

Sign up for the vaccine waiting list online at vaccine.caldwellcountync.org, or by calling 828-426-8486 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information about being vaccinated by Caldwell UNC Health Care, visit YourShot.org or call 828-757-6487.

Vaccinations

Caldwell County

Caldwell County Doses Administered: 10,127

First Doses Administered: 9,067

Second Doses Administered: 1,060

As of February 1, 2021

(This data includes doses administered by the Caldwell County Health Department

and Caldwell UNC Health Care.)

The Caldwell County Health Department has started vaccinating people age 75 and older for COVID-19. While vaccinations are given by appointment only, they will add names to the waiting list. To sign up for the waiting list, visit vaccine.caldwellcountync.org. People that are 75 and older can call (828) 426-8486 or (828) 426-8605. Please note, these phone lines are extremely busy. The Health Department staff will call to schedule the appointments. Vaccinations are being given inside at the Health Department.

