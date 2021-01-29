CCHD COVID-19 Update #263 (January 29, 2021)

LENOIR, NC (January 29, 2021) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, January 29, 2021.

(click on graphic above to view larger image)

Sixty-one cases — 19 in the 28645 Zip code, 27 in 28630, and 15 in 28638 — were reported. Ten patients are under the age of 17; six are between 18 and 24; 22 are between 25 and 49; 16 patients are between 50 and 64; three are between 65 and 74; and four are over the age of 75.

As vaccine arrives, the Health Department is scheduling appointments with people 65 and older. The Health Department currently has a waiting list for appointments. Sign up for the vaccine waiting list online at vaccine.caldwellcountync.org, or people 65 and older can sign up by calling 828-426-8486 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Interpreters can be reached at 828-426-8400, and a Spanish version of the online form can be accessed here.

For more information about being vaccinated by Caldwell UNC Health Care, visit YourShot.org or call 828-757-6487.

To learn more about the virus in general, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

Updated January 22, 2021

By the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation

Vaccinations

Caldwell County

Caldwell County Doses Administered: 7,986

First Doses Administered: 7,266

Second Doses Administered: 720

As of January 26, 2021

(This data includes doses administered by the Caldwell County Health Department

and Caldwell UNC Health Care.)

COVID-19 Related Information and News

01-29-2021 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Single-Shot Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Met Primary Endpoints in Interim Analysis of its Phase 3 ENSEMBLE Trial

01-28-2021 – Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine Demonstrates 89.3% Efficacy in UK Phase 3 Trial

Facts about COVID-19 Vaccines

Benefits of Getting a COVID-19 Vaccine

7 Myths About Coronavirus Vaccines

Vaccination rollout plan

(DEEPER DIVE: Phase 1a. Health care workers

fighting COVID-19 & Long-Term Care)

The Caldwell County Health Department has started vaccinating people age 75 and older for COVID-19. While vaccinations are given by appointment only, they will add names to the waiting list. To sign up for the waiting list, visit vaccine.caldwellcountync.org. People that are 75 and older can call (828) 426-8486 or (828) 426-8605. Please note, these phone lines are extremely busy. The Health Department staff will call to schedule the appointments. Vaccinations are being given inside at the Health Department.

Dr. John Campbell

Provides daily COVID-19 updates