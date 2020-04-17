CCHD COVID-19 Update #26 (April 17, 2020)…No New Coronavirus Cases

LENOIR, NC (April 17, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, April 17, 2020.

Confirmed

COVID-19 Cases COVID-19 Deaths COVID-19 Tests Conducted Negative Tests Recovered Patients 21 0 1138 1016 14 CONFIRMED CASES BY ZIP CODE 28638 5 28645 12 28630 3 28601 1

*Updated 4-17-2020 at 4 p.m.

Caldwell County has no new cases of COVID-19 as of 4 p.m. on Friday. The total number of recovered patients now stands at 14. Patients are counted as recovered when their case is closed by the Respiratory Diagnostic Center and the Health Department. For cases to be closed, COVID-19 patients must meet all of the following criteria:

At least 3 days (72 hours) have passed since recovery defined as resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and

Improvement in respiratory symptoms (e.g., cough, shortness of breath); and,

At least 7 days have passed since symptoms first appeared.

To assist local first responders in the battle to slow the spread of COVID-19, local businesses and organizations have donated thousands of items and services. Chick-fil-A Smith Crossroads is sponsoring “Buy a Meal, Give a Mask” to provide medical supplies to local frontline workers. For every #1 meal purchased between now and April 30 Chick-fil-A Smith Crossroads will purchase a mask for local frontline workers. Their goal is to donate 3,000 masks.

Other business providing services or making donations include: 80 Acres, Bionutra, Fairfield Chair, Flavor Sciences, Food Lion, Keen Towing & Recovery, Lovelady Baptist Church, Marlin Chemical, McCreary Modern, MDI, MetalX, RPM Chemical Coatings, Samaritan’s Purse, Shurtape, STAT, and TumbleWeeds Steak and Tavern. Donations have supported Caldwell County Emergency Management, EMS, and Health Department as well as the county’s police and fire departments.

For information about Coronavirus, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at s828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish at www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19/enfermedades-coronavirus-2019-respuesta-covid-19.