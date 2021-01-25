CCHD COVID-19 Update #259 (January 25, 2021)

LENOIR, NC (January 25, 2021) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Monday, January 25, 2021.

Caldwell County Health Department learned late last week that they will receive a shipment of 400 COVID-19 vaccines by midweek.

“As we receive vaccine, we are scheduling appointments with people 65 and older,” said Caldwell County Public Health Director Anna Martin. “Our first priority is rescheduling people whose appointments were postponed, then we will move to those on our waiting list who meet the 65 and older criteria.”

Working with nursing students from Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, Health Department staff can administer 300 to 400 vaccines per day if vaccine is available.

Five COVID-19-related deaths have been confirmed, bringing the total number of deaths to 107. Two patients were over the age of 75; one was between the ages of 65 and 74; and the others were between the ages of 50 and 64. Three patients were reported to have underlying health conditions.

Ninety-four cases — 58 in the 28645 Zip code, 20 in 28630, 12 in 28638, one in 28611, one in 28655, and two in 28601 — were reported. Nine patients are under the age of 17; nine are between 18 and 24; 36 are between 25 and 49; 26 patients are between 50 and 64; 13 are between 65 and 74; and one patient is over the age of 75.

The Caldwell County Health Department continues to maintain a waiting list for people who wish to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Sign up for the waiting list online at vaccine.caldwellcountync.org, or people 65 and older can sign up by calling 828-426-8486 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Interpreters can be reached at 828-426-8400, and a Spanish version of the online form can be accessed here.

To learn more about the virus in general, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

Vaccinations

Caldwell County

Caldwell County Doses Administered: 5,900

First Doses Administered: 5,273

Second Doses Administered: 627

As of January 21, 2021

(This data includes doses administered by the Caldwell County Health Department

and Caldwell UNC Health Care.)

The Caldwell County Health Department has started vaccinating people age 75 and older for COVID-19. While vaccinations are given by appointment only, they will add names to the waiting list. To sign up for the waiting list, visit vaccine.caldwellcountync.org. People that are 75 and older can call (828) 426-8486 or (828) 426-8605. Please note, these phone lines are extremely busy. The Health Department staff will call to schedule the appointments. Vaccinations are being given inside at the Health Department.

