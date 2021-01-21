CCHD COVID-19 Update #257 (January 21, 2021)

LENOIR, NC (January 21, 2021) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Thursday, January 21, 2021.

Caldwell County Health Department has depleted its state allotment of COVID-19 vaccine for initial doses. Vaccine is available for those scheduled to receive their second dose at the Health Department.

“Last week when the state dropped the age for people in the current vaccination phase from 75 to 65, health departments were told to deplete their vaccine supplies,” said Caldwell County Public Health Director Anna Martin. “We depleted our supply, and we do not know when we will receive our next shipment.”

The lack of vaccine has caused the Health Department to reschedule individuals who had appointments for their initial dose of vaccine after today. Those appointments are being rescheduled for mid-February in anticipation of receiving future first dose shipments.

To date, no vaccine shipment has actually been as many vaccines as allocated by the state. Even with receiving fewer than anticipated vaccines, the department has administered more than 1,650 initial doses.

“While we have developed an efficient method for administering vaccine, we need more vaccine to address the demand in Caldwell County,” said Martin. “Our waiting list now has more than 8,000 names, and we’re giving priority to those 65 and older, in accordance with state guidance.”

Caldwell UNC Health Care is offering vaccinations to their patients. To learn more about vaccinations through Caldwell UNC Health Care, call 828-757-6487 or visit YourShot.org.

Sign up for the Health Department waiting list online at vaccine.caldwellcountync.org, or people 65 and older can sign up by calling 828-426-8486 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Interpreters can be reached at 828-426-8400, and a Spanish version of the online form can be accessed here.

The Caldwell County Health Department confirmed three COVID-19-related deaths today. Two patients were over the age of 75, and the other was between the ages of 25 and 49. All three patients were hospitalized and reported to have underlying health conditions.

Today, 44 cases — 19 in the 28645 Zip code, 14 in 28630, eight in 28638, one in 28611, and two in 28601 — were reported. Four patients are under the age of 17; three are between 18 and 24; nine are between 25 and 49; 12 patients are between 50 and 64; eight are between 65 and 74; and eight are over the age of 75.

To learn more about the virus in general, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

Vaccinations

Caldwell County

Received First Dose: 3971

Completed Vaccine Series: 448

As of January 19, 2021

(This data includes doses administered by the Caldwell County Health Department

and Caldwell UNC Health Care.)

