CCHD COVID-19 Update #255 (January 19, 2021)

LENOIR, NC (January 19, 2021) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, January 19, 2021.

The Caldwell County Health Department has increased its COVID vaccination efforts and is now vaccinating approximately 300 people per day.

“Our staff is busy scheduling appointments with people 65 and older, and we’ve partnered with Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s nursing program to assist with administering vaccines,” said Caldwell County Public Health Director Anna Martin. “I am proud of the work our staff is doing.”

Demand for the vaccine is high. The health department has a waiting list of more than 7,000 people, but the vaccine supply is limited.

“The state determines the amount of vaccine we receive each week,” explained Martin. “And we are following the state’s plan to vaccinate those at greatest risk of serious illness or hospitalization first.”

Anyone can sign up for the waiting list anytime online at vaccine.caldwellcountync.org, or people 65 and older can sign up by calling 828-426-8486 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The health department staff is working through the list, but it may take two to three weeks for people in this age group to receive a call back for an appointment.

Today, 76 cases — 46 in the 28645 Zip code, 17 in 28630, 10 in 28638, and three in 28601 — were reported. Six patients are under the age of 17; 12 are between 18 and 24; 21 are between 25 and 49; 17 patients are between 50 and 64; 11 are between 65 and 74; and nine are over the age of 75.

To learn more about the virus in general, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

Updated January 15, 2021

By the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation

Vaccinations

Caldwell County

Received First Dose: 3971

Completed Vaccine Series: 448

As of January 19, 2021

(This data includes doses administered by the Caldwell County Health Department

and Caldwell UNC Health Care.)

The Caldwell County Health Department has started vaccinating people age 75 and older for COVID-19. While vaccinations are given by appointment only, they will add names to the waiting list. To sign up for the waiting list, visit vaccine.caldwellcountync.org. People that are 75 and older can call (828) 426-8486 or (828) 426-8605. Please note, these phone lines are extremely busy. The Health Department staff will call to schedule the appointments. Vaccinations are being given inside at the Health Department.

