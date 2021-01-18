CCHD COVID-19 Update #254 (January 18, 2021)

LENOIR, NC (January 18, 2021) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Monday, January 18, 2021.

Caldwell County confirmed two COVID-19-related deaths today. One patient was over the age of 75 and the other was between the ages of 65 and 74. Both patients were reported to have underlying health conditions.

Today, 26 cases — 15 in the 28645 Zip code, six in 28630, and five in 28638 — were reported. Seven patients are under the age of 17; six are between 18 and 24; seven are between 25 and 49; and six patients are between 50 and 64.

The health department has a waiting list of people 65 and older who wish to be vaccinated. Anyone can sign up for the waiting list anytime online at vaccine.caldwellcountync.org or people 65 and older can sign up by calling 828-426-8486 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The health department staff is working through the list, but it may take two to three weeks for people in this age group to receive a call back for an appointment.

To learn more about the virus in general, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

Updated January 15, 2021

By the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation

Vaccinations

Caldwell County

Received First Dose: 2558

Completed Vaccine Series: 402

As of January 14, 2021

(This data includes doses administered by the Caldwell County Health Department

and Caldwell UNC Health Care.)

COVID-19 Related Information and News

Facts about COVID-19 Vaccines

Benefits of Getting a COVID-19 Vaccine

7 Myths About Coronavirus Vaccines

Vaccination rollout plan

(DEEPER DIVE: Phase 1a. Health care workers

fighting COVID-19 & Long-Term Care)

The Caldwell County Health Department has started vaccinating people age 75 and older for COVID-19. While vaccinations are given by appointment only, they will add names to the waiting list. To sign up for the waiting list, visit vaccine.caldwellcountync.org. People that are 75 and older can call (828) 426-8486 or (828) 426-8605. Please note, these phone lines are extremely busy. The Health Department staff will call to schedule the appointments. Vaccinations are being given inside at the Health Department.

