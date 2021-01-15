CCHD COVID-19 Update #252 (January 15, 2021)

LENOIR, NC (January 15, 2021) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, January 15, 2021.

(click on graphic below to view larger image)

Vaccinations continue to be a primary focus for the staff at the Caldwell County Health Department. The department has vaccinated more than 1,000 people since January 2. Demand for the vaccine continues to be high, but the vaccine supply is limited.

“While we all are so very eager to get the vaccine, please remember vaccine is limited,” said Caldwell County Public Health Director Anna Martin. “To make sure, we are reaching those at highest risk first, we are following the state’s vaccination plan and now vaccinating those 65 and older.”

The health department has a waiting list of people 65 and older who wish to be vaccinated. Anyone can sign up for the waiting list anytime online at vaccine.caldwellcountync.org or people 65 and older can sign up by calling 828-426-8486 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please note, the office will be closed on Monday, January 18, in honor of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.

Anyone who has already registered online or called to sign up for the waiting list does not need to call again. The health department staff is working through the list, but it may take two to three weeks for people in this age group to receive a call back for an appointment.

Today, 63 cases — 25 in the 28645 Zip code, 30 in 28630, six in 28638, one in 28667, and one in 28601 — were reported. Two patients are under the age of 17; two are between 18 and 24; 26 are between 25 and 49; 17 patients are between 50 and 64; 10 patients are between 65 and 74; and six are over the age of 75.

CCHD COVID Dashboard 01-15-2021

To learn more about the virus in general, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

Daily Infections Projection

Updated January 15, 2021

By the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation

(click on graphic below to view larger image)

Vaccinations

Caldwell County

Received First Dose: 2558

Completed Vaccine Series: 402

(This data includes doses administered by the Caldwell County Health Department

and Caldwell UNC Health Care.)

COVID-19 Related Information and News

Facts about COVID-19 Vaccines

Benefits of Getting a COVID-19 Vaccine

7 Myths About Coronavirus Vaccines

Vaccination rollout plan

(DEEPER DIVE: Phase 1a. Health care workers

fighting COVID-19 & Long-Term Care)

The Caldwell County Health Department has started vaccinating people age 75 and older for COVID-19. While vaccinations are given by appointment only, they will add names to the waiting list. To sign up for the waiting list, visit vaccine.caldwellcountync.org. People that are 75 and older can call (828) 426-8486 or (828) 426-8605. Please note, these phone lines are extremely busy. The Health Department staff will call to schedule the appointments. Vaccinations are being given inside at the Health Department.

(click on graphic below to view larger image)

Dr. John Campbell

Provides daily COVID-19 updates