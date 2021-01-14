CCHD COVID-19 Update #251 (January 14, 2021)

LENOIR, NC (January 14, 2021) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Thursday, January 14, 2021.

Caldwell County Health Department has extended its COVID-19 vaccination plan to include people 65 and older in the current phase. The change in eligibility aligns with state guidance announced today.

“We are working to vaccinate as many people as quickly and efficiently as possible; however, we have a lengthy waiting list,” said Caldwell County Public Health Director Anna Martin. “To meet the need, we have expanded the number of staff answering phone calls, and next week, we plan to double our ability to administer the vaccine. Even with these new procedures in place, we know it will take time to work through our waiting list, and I ask everyone to be patient.”

Anyone over the age of 65 who is already on the waiting does not need to sign up again. Health department staff is working through the waiting list, but it may take up to two weeks for people in this age group to receive a call back for an appointment.

Sign up for the waiting list anytime online at vaccine.caldwellcountync.org or people 65 and older can sign up by calling 828-426-8486 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The health department also learned of another COVID-19-related death. The patient was over the age of 75; had been hospitalized; and was reported to have underlying health conditions.

Today, 68 cases — 49 in the 28645 Zip code, nine in 28630, and 10 in 28638 — were reported. Seven patients are under the age of 17; 10 are between 18 and 24; 16 are between 25 and 49; 23 patients are between 50 and 64; four patients are between 65 and 74; and eight are over the age of 75.

To learn more about the virus in general, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

Vaccinations

Caldwell County

Received First Dose: 2558

Completed Vaccine Series: 402

(This data includes doses administered by the Caldwell County Health Department

and Caldwell UNC Health Care.)

The Caldwell County Health Department has started vaccinating people age 75 and older for COVID-19. While vaccinations are given by appointment only, they will add names to the waiting list. To sign up for the waiting list, visit vaccine.caldwellcountync.org. People that are 75 and older can call (828) 426-8486 or (828) 426-8605. Please note, these phone lines are extremely busy. The Health Department staff will call to schedule the appointments. Vaccinations are being given inside at the Health Department.

