CCHD COVID-19 Update #250 (January 13, 2021)

LENOIR, NC (January 13, 2021) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, January 13, 2021.

Caldwell County learned of three COVID-19-related deaths today.

Two of the patients are between the ages of 50 and 64 and one is between the ages of 65 and 74. All three patients had underlying health conditions. Two were hospitalized, and one was associated with the Lenoir Healthcare outbreak.

Today, 95 cases — 57 in the 28645 Zip code, 22 in 28630, 15 in 28638, and one in 28601 — were reported. Twenty patients are under the age of 17; seven are between 18 and 24; 30 are between 25 and 49; 20 patients are between 50 and 64; 11 patients are between 65 and 74; and seven are over the age of 75.

Currently, the Health Department is vaccinating about 120 people 75 and older daily (Monday-Friday). Next week, health department staff plans to expand their efforts, doubling the number of people vaccinated daily.

To be certain people are vaccinated in their assigned phase, the department has a waiting. Sign up for the waiting list anytime online at vaccine.caldwellcountync.org or people 75 and older can sign up by calling 828-426-8486 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Daily Infections Projection

Updated December 23, 2020

Vaccinations

Caldwell County

Received First Dose: 1701

Completed Vaccine Series: 324

(This data includes doses administered by the Caldwell County Health Department

and Caldwell UNC Health Care.)

The Caldwell County Health Department has started vaccinating people age 75 and older for COVID-19. While vaccinations are given by appointment only, they will add names to the waiting list. To sign up for the waiting list, visit vaccine.caldwellcountync.org. People that are 75 and older can call (828) 426-8486 or (828) 426-8605. Please note, these phone lines are extremely busy. The Health Department staff will call to schedule the appointments. Vaccinations are being given inside at the Health Department.

