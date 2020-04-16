CCHD COVID-19 Update #25 (April 16, 2020)…Two New Coronavirus Cases

LENOIR, NC (April 16, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Thursday, April 16, 2020.

Confirmed

COVID-19 Cases COVID-19 Deaths COVID-19 Tests Conducted Negative Tests Recovered Patients 21 0 1120 992 12 CONFIRMED CASES BY ZIP CODE 28638 5 28645 12 28630 3 28601 1

*Updated 4-16-2020 at 4 p.m.

Two new positive COVID-19 cases were reported in Caldwell County today. New cases are in the 28645 and 28638 Zip codes and bring the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 21.

Medicaid benefits will not end during this emergency. Medicaid and NC Health Choice eligibility will be extended through the end of the COVID-19 emergency. Medicaid recipients can get a 90-day supply of most prescriptions and also get all prescriptions filled at the same time to reduce the number of times a person leaves their home.

For information about Coronavirus, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish at www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19/enfermedades-coronavirus-2019-respuesta-covid-19.