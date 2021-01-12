CCHD COVID-19 Update #249 (January 12, 2021)

LENOIR, NC (January 12, 2021) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, January 12, 2021.

(click on graphic below to view larger image)

Today, 135 cases — 77 in the 28645 Zip code, 30 in 28630, 22 in 28638, five in 28601, and one in 28611 — were reported. Thirteen patients are under the age of 17; 19 are between 18 and 24; 51 are between 25 and 49; 28 patients are between 50 and 64; 13 patients are between 65 and 74; and 11 are over the age of 75.

The health department has administered more than 500 vaccinations since the end of December. (More vaccination data below.)

While everyone has a spot in the state’s four-phase plan, it will take time vaccinate everyone. To be certain people are vaccinated in their assigned phase, the department has a waiting list for those who wish to be vaccinated. Sign up for the waiting list anytime online at vaccine.caldwellcountync.org or people 75 and older can sign up by calling 828-426-8486 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Right now, we are scheduling appointments with people 75 years old and older who are on the waiting list,” explained Caldwell County Public Health Director Anna Martin. “Once a person in this age group signs up, it may take a week or more for our staff to call and schedule their appointment. We ask everyone to be patient with us as we work through the list and continue to take calls.”

More phone lines have been added to give callers easier access to COVID information and the vaccine waiting list.

CCHD COVID Dashboard 01-12-2021

To learn more about the virus in general, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

Leaders from the Caldwell County Health Department, Emergency Services, and Caldwell UNC Health Care updated commissioners on the efforts to fight COVID in the county. (Monday, January 11, 2021)

Daily Infections Projection

Updated December 23, 2020

(click on graphic below to view larger image)

Vaccinations

Caldwell County

Received First Dose: 1701

Completed Vaccine Series: 324

(This data includes doses administered by the Caldwell County Health Department

and Caldwell UNC Health Care.)

COVID-19 Related Information and News

Facts about COVID-19 Vaccines

Benefits of Getting a COVID-19 Vaccine

7 Myths About Coronavirus Vaccines

Vaccination rollout plan

(DEEPER DIVE: Phase 1a. Health care workers

fighting COVID-19 & Long-Term Care)

The Caldwell County Health Department has started vaccinating people age 75 and older for COVID-19. While vaccinations are given by appointment only, they will add names to the waiting list. To sign up for the waiting list, visit vaccine.caldwellcountync.org. People that are 75 and older can call (828) 426-8486 or (828) 426-8605. Please note, these phone lines are extremely busy. The Health Department staff will call to schedule the appointments. Vaccinations are being given inside at the Health Department.

(click on graphic below to view larger image)

Dr. John Campbell

Provides daily COVID-19 updates