CCHD COVID-19 Update #248 (January 11, 2021)

LENOIR, NC (January 11, 2021) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Monday, January 11, 2021.

Today, 42 cases — 22 in the 28645 Zip code, nine in 28630, eight in 28638, two in 28601, and one in 28655 — were reported. Five patients are under the age of 17; one is between 18 and 24; 21 are between 25 and 49; nine patients are between 50 and 64; and six patients are between 65 and 74.

The health department is currently keeping a list of people 75 and older who wish to be vaccinated. To be added to the list, call (828) 426-8486 or the EOC at (828) 426-8605. Please note, these phone lines are extremely busy and you may not get through on the first try. People can also sign up online at vaccine.caldwellcountync.org.

To learn more about the virus in general, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

Daily Infections Projection

Updated December 23, 2020

Vaccinations

Caldwell County

Received First Dose: 1239

Completed Vaccine Series: 128

The Caldwell County Health Department has started vaccinating people age 75 and older for COVID-19. While vaccinations are given by appointment only, they will add names to the waiting list. To sign up for the waiting list, visit vaccine.caldwellcountync.org. People that are 75 and older can call (828) 426-8486 or (828) 426-8605. Please note, these phone lines are extremely busy. The Health Department staff will call to schedule the appointments. Vaccinations are being given inside at the Health Department.

