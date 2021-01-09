CCHD COVID-19 Update #247 (January 9, 2021)

LENOIR, NC (January 9, 2021) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Saturday, January 9, 2021.

(click on graphic below to view larger image)

Today, 192 cases — 105 in the 28645 Zip code, 57 in 28630, 25 in 28638, three in 28601, and two in 28611 — were reported. Twenty-two patients are under the age of 17; 18 are between 18 and 24; 83 are between 25 and 49; 44 patients are between 50 and 64; 13 patients are between 65 and 74; and 12 are over the age of 75.

CCHD COVID Dashboard 01-09-2021

To learn more about the virus in general, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

Daily Infections Projection

Updated December 23, 2020

(click on graphic below to view larger image)

COVID-19 Related Information and News

Facts about COVID-19 Vaccines

Benefits of Getting a COVID-19 Vaccine

7 Myths About Coronavirus Vaccines

Vaccination rollout plan

(DEEPER DIVE: Phase 1a. Health care workers

fighting COVID-19 & Long-Term Care)

The Caldwell County Health Department has started vaccinating people age 75 and older for COVID-19. While vaccinations are given by appointment only, they will add names to the waiting list. To sign up for the waiting list, visit vaccine.caldwellcountync.org. People that are 75 and older can call (828) 426-8486 or (828) 426-8605. Please note, these phone lines are extremely busy. The Health Department staff will call to schedule the appointments. Vaccinations are being given inside at the Health Department.

(click on graphic below to view larger image)

Dr. John Campbell

Provides daily COVID-19 updates