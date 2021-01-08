CCHD COVID-19 Update #246 (January 8, 2021)

LENOIR, NC (January 8, 2021) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, January 8, 2021.

Caldwell County learned of three COVID-19-related deaths today, bringing the total deaths in the county to 83.

Two of these patients were between the ages of 65 and 74, and the other was over the age of 75. All three patients had underlying conditions, and one was hospitalized.

Today, 58 cases — 35 in the 28645 Zip code, 14 in 28630, and nine in 28638 — were reported. Seventeen patients are under the age of 17; three are between 18 and 24; 20 are between 25 and 49; 13 patients are between 50 and 64; and five patients are between 65 and 74.

The most important thing to do to reduce risk of transmission of COVID-19 is to avoid being exposed to people who may be positive and not know it. Individuals should stay home as much as possible and only go out in public to essential activities like going to work or school, to seek health care, or buy food.

The Governor’s Modified Stay at Home Executive Order continues, and individuals are required be at home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., unless an exception applies.

To learn more about the virus in general, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

The Caldwell County Health Department has started vaccinating people age 75 and older for COVID-19. While vaccinations are given by appointment only, they will add names to the waiting list. To sign up for the waiting list, visit vaccine.caldwellcountync.org. People that are 75 and older can call (828) 426-8486 or (828) 426-8605. Please note, these phone lines are extremely busy. The Health Department staff will call to schedule the appointments.

