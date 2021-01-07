CCHD COVID-19 Update #245 (January 7, 2021)

LENOIR, NC (January 7, 2021) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Thursday, January 7, 2021.

Caldwell County confirmed its 80th COVID-19-related death. The patient was between the ages of 50 and 64, had been hospitalized, and was reported to have underlying health conditions.

Today, 124 cases — 66 in the 28645 Zip code, 38 in 28630, 16 in 28638, two in 28611, and two in 28667 — were reported. Twenty patients are under the age of 17; 11 are between 18 and 24; 35 are between 25 and 49; 33 patients are between 50 and 64; 19 patients are between 65 and 74; and six patients are over the age of 75.

The Caldwell County Health Department has started vaccinating people age 75 and older for COVID-19. While vaccinations are given by appointment only, they will add names to the waiting list. To sign up for the waiting list, visit vaccine.caldwellcountync.org. People are 75 and older can call (828) 426-8486 or (828) 426-8605. Please note, these phone lines are extremely busy.

Caldwell County Offices will open at 10:00 am on Friday, January 8, 2021. Please check the county website, www.caldwellcountync.org, or call (828) 426-8500 for updates on closing information.

To learn more about the virus in general, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

