CCHD COVID-19 Update #244 (January 6, 2021)

LENOIR, NC (January 6, 2021) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, January 6, 2021.

(click on graphic below to view larger image)

Today, Caldwell County Health Department moved into Phase 1b of the state’s vaccination plan, vaccinating people age 75 and older.

Currently, the department is scheduling appointments with people on the waiting list, and appointments are required to receive the vaccine.

People 75 and older who wish to be vaccinated can call (828) 426-8486 or the EOC at (828) 426-8605 to be added to the list. Please note, these phone lines are extremely busy, and you may not get through on the first try. Signups can also be completed online at vaccine.caldwellcountync.org.

Today, 101 cases — 67 in the 28645 Zip code, 26 in 28630, and 8 in 28638 — were reported. Nine patients are under the age of 17; 16 are between 18 and 24; 28 are between 25 and 49; 31 patients are between 50 and 64; eight patients are between 65 and 74; and nine patients are over the age of 75.

The county also learned of its 79th death today. The patient was over the age of 75, had been hospitalized, and was reported to have underlying health conditions.

CCHD COVID Dashboard 01-06-2021

To learn more about the virus in general, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

Daily Infections Projection

Updated December 23, 2020

(click on graphic below to view larger image)

