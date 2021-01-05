CCHD COVID-19 Update #243 (January 5, 2021)

LENOIR, NC (January 5, 2021) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

Caldwell County received a record number of positive cases and confirmed another outbreak today.

Two hundred seventy-one cases — 142 in the 28645 Zip code, 72 in 28630, 40 in 28638, 13 in 28601, one in 28611, two in 28606, and one in 28655 — were reported. Twenty-six patients are under the age of 17; 28 are between 18 and 24; 90 are between 25 and 49; 69 patients are between 50 and 64; 27 patients are between 65 and 74; and 31 patients are over the age of 75.

Five residents and four staff at ComServ’s Creekside Group Home have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the number of active outbreaks to eight.

“We need to continue taking measures to protect each other,” said Caldwell County Public Health Director Anna Martin. “Remember to wear a mask, wash your hands, wait six feet apart, and stay at home if you are sick. And when it is your turn to be vaccinated, take the COVID vaccine.”

Caldwell County Health Department is still vaccinating those in Phase 1 A of the state’s vaccination plan. Soon, the county will move to Phase 1 B and begin vaccinating people 75 and older. The department will begin scheduling appointments with people 75 and older who are on county’s vaccine waiting list. Vaccinations will be given by appointment only. For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, call (828) 426-8486, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

