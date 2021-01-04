CCHD COVID-19 Update #242 (January 4, 2021)

LENOIR, NC (January 4, 2021) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Monday, January 4, 2021.

Caldwell County confirmed its 78th COVID-19-related death today. The patient was between the ages of 50 and 64, had been hospitalized and was reported to have underlying health conditions.

Today, 82 cases — 47 in the 28645 Zip code, 14 in 28630, 16 in 28638, four in 28601, and one in 28611 — were reported. Twelve patients are under the age of 17; seven are between 18 and 24; 32 are between 25 and 49; 18 patients are between 50 and 64; nine patients are between 65 and 74; and four patients are over the age of 75.

Caldwell County Health Department is currently vaccinating health care workers fighting COVID-19 and residents and staff in long-term facilities that did not register with the federal Pharmacy Partnership Program. Once this phase is completed, the county will move into Phase 1b, Group 1, which is adults age 75 and older.

The health department is currently keeping a list of people who wish to be vaccinated. To be add to the list, call the COVID vaccine line (828) 426-8486 or the EOC at (828) 426-8605.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, call (828) 426-8486. To learn more about the virus in general, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

Updated December 23, 2020

