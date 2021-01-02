CCHD COVID-19 Update #241 (January 2, 2021)

LENOIR, NC (January 2, 2021) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Saturday, January 2, 2021.

(click on graphic below to view larger image)

Today, 112 cases — 53 in the 28645 Zip code, 36 in 28630, 17 in 28638, four in 28601, and two in 28611 — were reported. Ten patients are under the age of 17; nine are between 18 and 24; 43 are between 25 and 49; 30 patients are between 50 and 64; 13 patients are between 65 and 74; and seven patients are over the age of 75.

CCHD COVID Dashboard 01-02-2021

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, call (828) 426-8486. To learn more about the virus in general, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

