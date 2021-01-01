CCHD COVID-19 Update #240 (January 1, 2021)

LENOIR, NC (January 1, 2021) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Friday, January 1, 2021.

December marked Caldwell County’s busiest month since the COVID-19 pandemic began. The number of cases reported, tests conducted, hospitalizations, and active cases all reached record highs.

A total of 2,289 positive cases were reported during December, a 140 percent increase over the number reported in November. The county averaged 88.04 cases per day reported per day during December, compared to 39.75 in November and 33.41 in October.

Testing also increased during December. During the month, 9,749 tests were conducted, a 45 percent increase over November.

The positivity rate for December was 23.48 percent compared to 14.18 percent in November and 12.32 percent in October. Hospitalizations and the number of active cases also reached record highs during December.

“As we see cases increase, it is imperative that we work together to protect each other from the spread of COVID-19,” said Caldwell County Public Health Director Anna Martin. “I urge everyone to continue following the 3 Ws — wear a face covering, wait six feet apart, and wash your hands — and minimize interaction with people outside of your household.”

Today, 114 cases — 64 in the 28645 Zip code, 30 in 28630, seven in 28638, one in 28601, one in 28611, and one in 28667 — were reported. Fourteen patients are under the age of 17; five are between 18 and 24; 39 are between 25 and 49; 36 patients are between 50 and 64; 11 patients are between 65 and 74; and nine patients are over the age of 75.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccines, call (828) 426-8486. To learn more about the virus in general, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

The NCDHHS COVID-19 Dashboards will not be updated on Friday, January 1, 2021 due to the state holiday. The next update will be on Saturday, January 2, 2021.

The new dashboard below reflects data through 8:00 p.m., Monday, December 28, 2020. There can be a 72-hour lag in data reported to state. Additional data reported after 8:00 p.m. December 28, 2020 will be reflected in the next dashboard update on January 5, 2021.

NC is currently providing vaccinations to individuals in Phase 1a: Health care workers fighting COVID-19 & Long-Term Care staff and residents.

Visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines for more information on the vaccines and vaccine distribution in North Carolina.