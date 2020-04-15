CCHD COVID-19 Update #24 (April 15, 2020)…Number Of Coronavirus Cases Remains At 19

LENOIR, NC (April 15, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

Confirmed

COVID-19 Cases COVID-19 Deaths COVID-19 Tests Conducted Negative Tests Recovered Patients 19 0 1093 964 12 CONFIRMED CASES BY ZIP CODE 28638 4 28645 11 28630 3 28601 1

*Updated 4-15-2020 at 4 p.m.

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Caldwell County today.

Caldwell County Schools continues to prepare and distribute meal packages two days a week on Tuesdays and Wednesdays for children in Caldwell County 18 and younger regardless of school enrollment or means. The drive-thru distribution sites are Gamewell Elementary, Hudson Elementary, Valmead Elementary, and Granite Falls Elementary. Meals are hand-delivered to cars and children are not required to be present. More information is available at www.caldwellschools.com/Page/22931.

To help slow the spread of COVID-19, Caldwell County Health Department strongly recommends faith communities worship online or by conference call. Other types of worship services are permitted under the executive order. Drive-in services of 50 people or less are permitted; however, people should remain in their cars. If people are out of their cars, they should remain six feet apart. If traditional services are held, limit the service to 10 people and be certain they remain at least 6 feet apart. Also, consider alternatives for your collection, like a drop-off box, and options for communion, like individual single-use container.

For information about Coronavirus, visit www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19 or call the Caldwell County Health Department Health Information Line at 828-426-8456 or the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at 828-426-8605. Resources are available in Spanish at www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19/enfermedades-coronavirus-2019-respuesta-covid-19.