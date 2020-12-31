CCHD COVID-19 Update #239 (December 31, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (December 31, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Thursday, December 31, 2020.

One hundred ten cases — 82 in the 28645 Zip code, 18 in 28630, and 10 in 28638 — were reported. Eleven patients are under the age of 17; six are between 18 and 24; 31 are between 25 and 49; 26 patients are between 50 and 64; 17 patients are between 65 and 74; and 19 patients are over the age of 75.

An outbreak was confirmed at the Caldwell County Detention Center today, bringing the total number of outbreaks in the county to seven. Two inmates and one employee have tested positive.

“We take the health and safety of our inmates and staff seriously. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have followed CDC guidance on cleaning and regularly decontaminate our entire facility,” said Captain Mark Shook, Detention Division Supervisor. “We will continue to work closely with the Health Department and take every precaution to protect inmates and staff.”

Fifty-eight Caldwell County residents are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. Forty-two patients are at Caldwell UNC Health Care and the remaining are hospitals around the region. In an effort to assist five health systems in western North Carolina with COVID-19 care support, Samaritan’s Purse is setting up an emergency field hospital at Caldwell UNC Health Care. The 30-bed facility will provide care to those who are COVID positive but do not need the support of a ventilator. Construction on the field hospital will begin Friday, January 1.

