CCHD COVID-19 Update #238 (December 30, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (December 30, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Wednesday, December 30, 2020.

Caldwell County learned of one COVID-19-related death and 138 cases today.

The patient was between the ages of 65 and 74, hospitalized, and reported to have underlying health conditions.

One hundred thirty-eight cases — 69 in the 28645 Zip code, 49 in 28630, 16 in 28638, three in 28601, and one in 28667 — were reported. Six patients are under the age of 17; 13 are between 18 and 24; 51 are between 25 and 49; 33 patients are between 50 and 64; 22 patients are between 65 and 74; and 13 patients are over the age of 75.

The county currently has open outbreaks in six long-term care facilities. Forty-seven cases and one death are associated with the outbreak at Lenoir Healthcare, 39 cases associated with Shaire Center’s skilled nursing facility, 13 cases at Shaire Center’s assisted living facility, 10 cases and one death at Gateway Rehabilitation and Healthcare, seven at Grandview Villa Assisted Living, and six at Brookdale Assisted Living.

Caldwell County Health Department began vaccinating frontline public health workers and EMS staff this week. As more vaccine is received, the department will provide vaccinations to health care workers fighting COVID-19. The federal government manages vaccinations for most staff and residents of long-term care facilities through the Pharmacy Partnership Program. To see the entire state vaccination plan, visit www.covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines.

The county’s vaccination data can be viewed at www.caldwellcountync.org/coronavirus-covid-19/dashboard.

Additional Information

Applicants will be able to apply for the Crisis Intervention Program (CIP) and Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) online through the ePASS portal beginning January 4, 2021. Applicants can also call Caldwell County Department of Social Services at 426-8200 to apply by phone or print a paper application from www.epass.nc.gov to mail, fax, or drop off at DSS.

