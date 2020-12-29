CCHD COVID-19 Update #237 (December 29, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (December 29, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Tuesday, December 29, 2020.

Today, Caldwell County Health Department confirmed seven COVID-19-related deaths.

All seven patients were hospitalized, and six were reported to have underlying health conditions. Three patients were between the ages of 65 and 74, and the others were over the age of 75.

“These patients were friends, parents, siblings, grandparents,” said Caldwell County Public Health Director Anna Martin, “and our thoughts and prayers go out to those family members.”

Statewide 6,574 COVID-related deaths have been reported, according to NCDHHS. Nationally, 332,246 deaths have been reported, according to the CDC.

One hundred twenty-two cases — 88 in the 28645 Zip code, 13 in 28630, and 21 in 28638 — were reported. Eighteen patients are under the age of 17; 11 are between 18 and 24; 39 are between 25 and 49; 22 patients are between 50 and 64; 16 patients are between 65 and 74; and 16 patients are over the age of 75.

“We urge everyone to continue wearing their mask, washing their hands, waiting six feet apart, and staying home if they are sick,” said Martin.

CCHD COVID Dashboard 12-29-2020

For more information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

Vaccinations

Tuesday, December 29, 2020 — The Caldwell County Health Department has started vaccinating their employees and EMS staff today. So far, they have vaccinated 20. More are scheduled to be vaccinated each day this week. Approximately, 200 county employees are eligible for vaccination in the first round.

Daily Infections Projection

Updated December 23, 2020

click on graphic below to view larger image

COVID-19 Related Information and News

Facts about COVID-19 Vaccines

Benefits of Getting a COVID-19 Vaccine

7 Myths About Coronavirus Vaccines

Vaccination rollout plan

(DEEPER DIVE: Phase 1a. Health care workers

fighting COVID-19 & Long-Term Care)

Dr. John Campbell

Provides daily COVID-19 updates