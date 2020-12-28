CCHD COVID-19 Update #236 (December 28, 2020)

LENOIR, NC (December 28, 2020) — Here is the Caldwell County Health Department COVID-19 Update for Monday, December 28, 2020.

Three COVID-19-related deaths were reported today. All three patients were hospitalized, and two were reported to have underlying health conditions. One patient was between the ages of 65 and 74 and the others were over the age of 75.

Thirty-five cases — 28 in the 28645 Zip code, four in 28630, and three in 28638 — were reported. Three patients are between 18 and 24; seven are between 25 and 49; eight patients are between 50 and 64; 10 patients are between 65 and 74; and seven patients are over the age of 75.

For more information about Coronavirus, visit here or call the Emergency Operations Center at 828-426-8605. For statistical information, visit here.

Daily Infections Projection

Updated December 23, 2020

click on graphic below to view larger image

COVID-19 Related Information and News

Facts about COVID-19 Vaccines

Benefits of Getting a COVID-19 Vaccine

7 Myths About Coronavirus Vaccines

Vaccination rollout plan

(DEEPER DIVE: Phase 1a. Health care workers

fighting COVID-19 & Long-Term Care)



Dr. John Campbell

Provides daily COVID-19 updates